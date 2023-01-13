Cam Gallagher has a new team. The catcher signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians and will be invited to spring training with the club.

Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, spent his entire pro career in the Kansas City Royals organization until he was traded by the Royals to the San Diego Padres last season for outfielder Brent Rooker.

Cam Gallagher's MLB stats and transactions from MLB.com

He was selected by the Royals in the second round of the 2011 MLB draft.

Gallagher, 30, played 18 games last season for the Royals before the trade on Aug. 2. He spent the rest of the 2022 season playing for El Paso, the Padres Triple-A team and the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles Triple-A team. He was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Sept. 11.

Cam Gallagher's minor league stats via baseball-reference.com

He opted for free agency following the season, signed with the Guardians on Jan. 4 and was assigned to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Gallagher, who made his MLB debut in 2017, has spent the last few seasons as the primary backup for Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

In 171 MLB games, he hit .240 (101 for 420) compiled an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .355. Defensively, he has thrown out 29 percent of base stealers.

If he makes the Guardians, Gallagher will join another L-L alum. Donegal grad Mike Sarbaugh is Cleveland's third-base coach.