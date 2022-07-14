The Kansas City Royals will have to play without 10 unvaccinated players for their four-game series in Toronto, which begins tonight, as reported by the Associated Press. The Canadian government does not allow those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination to enter the country.

Among the Royals who will not be allowed to travel to Toronto is catcher Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad.

Gallagher, who has played in 16 games this season, is batting .243. He has 9 hits, including 5 doubles, in 37 at-bats.

Cam Gallagher's stats via MLB.com

The former Blue Streak was on the injured list from May 2 to June 20 with a left-hamstring strain.

The other Royals who will no be permitted to make the trip to Toronto are Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor, Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer.

Seven of the 10 players involved talked to Nathan Han and Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star about their decision not to get vaccinated. Gallagher was not one of them.

“It’s an individual choice,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said, as reported by the AP. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”