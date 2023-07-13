Obit Sutter Baseball

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series at St. Louis, Oct. 20, 1982. Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. (AP Photo/File)

 STF

Bruce Sutter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. Wednesday, Sutter's son and grandson visited the Hall. It was the first time his grandson had seen his grandfather's Hall of Fame Plaque.

Here's a tweet from Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch that shows Sutter's son Chad and grandson Caleb flanking the plaque and jersey. They are wearing Sutter shirts gifted to them from the Hall.

Sutter, a Donegal grad, died in October. The closer led the National League in saves five different seasons, four straight from 1979-82, and again in '84 when he had 45 for the Cardinals. He finished his career with 300 saves.

He was part of the 1982 World Series St. Louis Cardinals. In 1979, he won the National League's Cy Young award.

From Wood Street to Cooperstown: Bruce Sutter remembered by his Donegal friends and teammates

Here are highlights from his career.

Newsletter

What to Read Next