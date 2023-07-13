Bruce Sutter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. Wednesday, Sutter's son and grandson visited the Hall. It was the first time his grandson had seen his grandfather's Hall of Fame Plaque.

Here's a tweet from Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch that shows Sutter's son Chad and grandson Caleb flanking the plaque and jersey. They are wearing Sutter shirts gifted to them from the Hall.

Sutter, a Donegal grad, died in October. The closer led the National League in saves five different seasons, four straight from 1979-82, and again in '84 when he had 45 for the Cardinals. He finished his career with 300 saves.

He was part of the 1982 World Series St. Louis Cardinals. In 1979, he won the National League's Cy Young award.

Here are highlights from his career.