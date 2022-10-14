Bruce Sutter, the only baseball Hall of Famer from Lancaster County, has died. His death was announced by the St. Louis Cardinals Twitter account.

We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter.Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team.He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BjxKBnK0Lw — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 14, 2022

Sutter was 69. No cause of death was given.

Sutter pitched 12 years in the majors for the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.

A right-hander who became known for his split-finger fastball, Sutter appeared in 661 major league games, all in relief.

He made his major league debut pitching a scoreless inning for the Cubs against the Reds on May 9, 1976.

A six-time All-Star, he led the National League in saves five times, including 37 in 1979 when he won the NL Cy Young award.

Bruce Sutter’s stats via baseball-reference.com

He was a member of the Cardinals team that beat the Brewers in seven games to win the 1982 World Series.

In that series, he recorded a win and two saves, including retiring the final six batters in Game 7.

In 2006, he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Here's a look at video highlights from his career.

He is also a two-time member of the Donegal Athletic Hall of Fame. He was as an individual inducted as part of the first class in 2006. And in 2019, he earned entry as a member of the 1970 Donegal championship baseball team.