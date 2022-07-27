Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza threw just three pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday. But that was enough to get the lefty his fifth win of the season.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Mayza entered the game with two outs and runners on first and third. The Millersville grad got Lars Nootbar to ground out to second on a 1-1 pitch to end the inning.

Mayza got the victory when Toronto scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead in what was eventually a 10-3 Cardinals win.

Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 3 -- Box score via baseball-reference.com

Mayza's win came one day after Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, another Millersville alum, hit his 10th home run of the season. The homer came off another PSAC product, Oakland A's closer Lou Trivino, a Slippery product.

Mayza, who has pitched 29 1/3 innings this season over 35 appearances, is now 5-0 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.159 WHIP. He has struck out 23 and walked eight.

Tim Mayza's stats via baseball-reference.com