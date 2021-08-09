Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Mayza, who is a Millersville University grad, was sidelined with left elbow inflammation.

The lefty has made 44 appearances out of the Jays bullpen this year after missing all of last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 36 innings pitched this season.

Tim Mayza's stats via baseball-reference.com

He has recorded 12 holds this year, including in his last appearance Thursday against Cleveland, as reported by ESPN.com. And allowed runs in just eight of his games in 2021.

He has struck out 36, walked nine, and allowed three homers. Opponents are hitting .218 against him, lefties just .207, according to rotowire.com.

He has been one of the Blue Jays most consistent pitchers out of the pen in the last two months.

The Blue Jays have become increasingly reliant on Tim Mayza as the season has progressed. In 25 games since June 1, he's allowed 3 ER in 22.1 innings while opponents have batted .145/.188/.184. https://t.co/exuofVmQRQ — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 7, 2021