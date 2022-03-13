Baseball is back from labor fighting. Don’t have an overarching point. Do have a number of smaller ones:

*It may not seem like it, but player salaries went down, both average and median, over the course of the last collective bargaining agreement, ratified in 2016. Meanwhile, from 2015-19, MLB revenues increased by 30 percent.

More importantly, franchise values increase, always and forever. The Tampa Bay Rays, annually near the bottom of MLB in attendance and revenue, were purchased by their current owner in 2004 for $200 million and are now, according to Forbes, worth over $1 billion.

So the owners are always wrong in these things, by the numbers. Any complaint they have about the business can be solved by selling the team, at any time, for enough money to take care of the owner’s family for generations to come.

*That doesn’t mean the players are always right. In 2018, the player’s association filed a grievance with MLB claiming that the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland A’s and Miami Marlins were not spending revenue-sharing money the way the CBA says they’re supposed to.

Since the grievance was filed, the Rays and A’s are a combined 192 games over .500 and have not had a losing season. The Rays won 100 games last year and made the World Series the year before.

Over the same period, the Los Angeles Angels, with the best player of his generation (Mike Trout) and, in 2021, perhaps the best two players in the sport (Trout and Shohei Ohtani) have had four straight losing seasons and are 40 games under .500.

Sure, the Angels are just one team. But think of the recent history of the New York Mets. Think of how the Phillies have leveraged three mostly-great seasons from Bryce Harper.

It is also true, but was not widely accepted until fairly recently, that players reach their primes younger, and age faster, than we used to think. Therefore, players who are not yet free agency and/or arbitration eligible not only (obviously) cost less, but have more on-field value, than we used to think.

I could go on, but is it at least worth considering that spending a ton of money is not the optimal way - and certainly not the only way - to build a winning ballclub?

*The playoffs, more than twice as big as they should be before this, are now a bloated horror. Twelve teams will now qualify, including three wild cards per league. A wild-card team that reaches the World Series could play 22 postseason games.

The best thing about following baseball, the sweet daily grind of a true pennant race, has been on life support for decades. It is now, apparently, gone for good.

For 150 years, big-league baseball has been a game you play every day. That truth is baked into the game’s essence. To believe it makes sense for a week of games to erase six months of them, in baseball, is to so misunderstand that essence that the term “tone-deaf,’’ isn’t adequate.

Imagine if the Masters invited the 100 best golfers in the world and then handed out the green jacket based on a series of three-hole matches, or closest-to-the-pin contests.

Soon no one would care who won the Masters.

Who won the World Series last year, by the way?

Bet you had to think about it. Bet you wouldn’t have had to 20 years ago.

*Baseball’s core problem, supposedly, is its lack of popularity among young people. I took a brief, very unscientific survey of Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball coaches last week, asking them if their players were excited by the lockout ending, if they (the kids) considered themselves MLB fans, and if they spent a lot of time watching and following the game.

Nothing close to conclusive, but there was a bit more enthusiasm than I expected. “They are excited it’s back,’’ Manheim Central coach Jason Thompson said. “Most of them, as soon as it (the agreement) happened, they were saying something about it being back. We also have a good group of guys that have interest in watching college baseball.’’

Columbia coach Brandon Robinson, on the other hand, said he’s heard some of his guys say baseball is, “fun to play, but too boring to watch.’’