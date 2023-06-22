Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit his seventh home run of the season to help the Astros top the New York Mets Wednesday.

The McCormick homer, a two-run shot, came in the bottom of the third and gave the Astros a 6-4 lead in what would eventually be a 10-8 Houston victory.

McCormick, a Millersville grad, hit a pitch from Mets reliever Dominic Leone over the wall in right field that landed 390 feet from home plate.

Here's video of the Millersville grad's home run, his seventh of the season.

Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (7) pic.twitter.com/bwUGjWUBri — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 21, 2023

Astros 10, Mets 8 -- box score via ESPN.com