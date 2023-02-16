Four players with Lancaster County ties are set for MLB spring training. Two, Chas McCormick and Tim Mayza are Millersville grads, and two, Travis Jankowski and Cam Gallagher, are Lancaster-Lebanon League alums.

Here's a look at their upcoming seasons.

Chas McCormick

McCormick, an outfielder who graduated from Millersville in 2017, was a big part of the Astros World Series championship team last season. In the ninth inning of Game 5, McCormick made a spectacular catch leaping against the outfield wall to preserve a 3-2 Astros win and give Houston a 3-2 series lead.

Here's video of the catch. McCormick races from center field to rob the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit.

McCormick and his teammates report today to West Palm Beach, Fla. to prepare to defend their title. This will be the MU grad's third season in the majors.

In 227 MLB games, McCormick hit .250 with 28 homers, a .326 on-base percentage and a .425 slugging percentage.

Not bad for a 21st round pick in the 2017 draft.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com

Tim Mayza

For Mayza, a lefty relief pitcher, this will be his sixth season with the Toronto since making his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2017. He missed the 2020 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Last season, he was 8-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 63 games. It was the third season in which he appeared in more the 60 games. In 48 2/3 innings in 2023, he compiled 17 holds, 2 saves, and a WHIP of 1.11. He struck out 44 and walked 12.

Tim Mayza's stats via MLB.com

On April 24 of last season, Mayza faced McCormick in a first meeting of two Marauders in the majors.

Mazya reports to camp today. The Blue Jays train in Goodyear, Ariz.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, signed with the Texas Rangers and will be a non-roster invitee to their MLB camp.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is very familiar with Jankowski. Bochy was manager of the San Francisco Giants when Jankowski played for the San Diego Padres his first five seasons in the majors. Both teams play in the National League West.

Jankowski appeared in 43 games with the New York Mets last season before playing a game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers.

He has also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.

A speedy outfielder, Jankowski is known for running down fly balls in the outfield and his quickness on the base paths. He has 72 stolen bases in his nine-season MLB career.

Travis Jankowski's stats via MLB.com

Spring camp begins for Jankowski Tuesday in Surprise, Ariz.

Cam Gallagher

Gallagher reports Friday to the Cleveland Guardians facility in Goodyear, Ariz. He signed with the Guardians as a free agent and was invited to camp as a non-roster player.

This will be Gallagher's first spring training with an organization other than the Kansas City Royals. Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, spent the last six seasons with the Royals, primarily as the backup for catcher Salvador Perez.

The Royals traded Gallagher to the Padres last year on Aug. 2 and later in the season, he was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 171 MLB games, he hit .240 (101 for 420) compiled an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .355.

Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com

But he is mostly known for his defense and his handling of the pitching staff. He has thrown out out 29 percent of base stealers.

Cam Gallagher's minor league stats via baseball-reference.com

