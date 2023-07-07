Houston Astros' Chas McCormick was trying to do anything he could to get on base in the ninth inning last night against the Seattle Mariners, including cheat.

With the Astros trailing 5-1 and down to their final two outs, McCormick hit a ball into the hole at shortstop. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford ranged far to his right to field the ball on the outfield grass just beyond the infield dirt.

Crawford's one-hop throw to first baseman Ty France beat McCormick to the base and the Astros outfielder was called out.

But a closer look at the play reveals McCormick tried to keep France from making the catch by pulling on the first baseman's arm as he went by the bag.

Here's video of the play.

Houston's Chas McCormick has apparently been studying his Alex Rodriguez 2004 ALCS tapes. pic.twitter.com/VZvw1pVhoP — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 7, 2023

And here's the play from another angle.

What is Chas McCormick doing here??? pic.twitter.com/TBVD0YNkH5 — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) July 7, 2023

Seattle went on to win 5-1.

The play brought reminders on social media of the Astros cheating in 2017 season when Houston won the World Series (McCormick was not in the majors at that time).

And also of a similar play during the 2004 season when the New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez tried the same move in an ALCS game against the Boston Red Sox.