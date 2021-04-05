Chas McCormick made his first major league start Sunday and the Houston Astros outfielder made the most of the opportunity. McCormick, who played left field for the Astros, hit his first major league home run.

McCormick, who played his college ball at Millersville, hit a three-run homer to help the Astros to a 9-2 win at Oakland and a 4-0 sweep of the season-opening series.

In the top of the sixth, McCormick hit an 0-2 pitch from Yusmerio Petit over the left-center field wall.

Here's video of MCormick's blast.

Saturday, McCormick got his first major league hit, a double.

Save that ball!Chas McCormick drills an RBI double (102.3 mph exit velocity) for his first big league knock. pic.twitter.com/DW0AODLUzm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2021