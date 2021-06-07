Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting just .200. But the Millersville University product has made the most of the hits he has gotten this season. Eight of McCormick's 15 hits (he's 15 for 75) are for extra bases.

McCormick, who is in his first season in Major League Baseball, hit his fifth home run of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday in Houston's 6-3 win.

Chas McCormick's stats from mlb.com

McCormick, who also has 19 RBIs, led off the second inning with a home run off Blue Jays starter Steven Matz. With the count 0-1, McCormick hit a 91 MPH Matz fastball over the left-field wall.

Box score: Astros 6, Blue Jays 3

Here's video of McCormick's home run.

5 HR and 19 RBI on the season for the Chasmanian Devil.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/J6zrAftE1V — Houston Astros (@astros) June 6, 2021

The game also included an appearance by Millersville grad Tim Mayza. The Blue Jays reliever pitched 1/3 of an inning allowing two hits and a run.

Tim Mayza's stats from mlb.com

In 23 appearances this season Mayza is 1-0 with a 6.48 ERA