Astros Twins Baseball

Houston Astros right fielder Chas McCormick celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins after a baseball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Astros won 5-1. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

Philadelphia Phillies fans know all too well how good Chas McCormick's defense can be. The Houston Astros outfielder, who is a Millersville grad, broke the heart of the Phils faithful when he made a spectacular catch against the outfield wall in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. That catch helped preserve a 3-2 Astros win and gave Houston a 3-2 Series lead.

Chas McCormick, a Millersville grad, makes spectacular catch to help Astros top Phillies [video]

On Wednesday, it was Pennsylvania's other MLB team which was the victim of McCormick's defense. The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the second hitting a ball to left-center field.

McCormick, raced in from where he was playing in right-center and made a diving catch grabbing the ball just before hit the outfield grass.

Here's video of the catch.

The Astros went on to win the game, 7-0.

