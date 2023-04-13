Philadelphia Phillies fans know all too well how good Chas McCormick's defense can be. The Houston Astros outfielder, who is a Millersville grad, broke the heart of the Phils faithful when he made a spectacular catch against the outfield wall in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. That catch helped preserve a 3-2 Astros win and gave Houston a 3-2 Series lead.

On Wednesday, it was Pennsylvania's other MLB team which was the victim of McCormick's defense. The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the second hitting a ball to left-center field.

McCormick, raced in from where he was playing in right-center and made a diving catch grabbing the ball just before hit the outfield grass.

Here's video of the catch.

Starting center fielder Chas McCormick. Why was their ever a question?

The Astros went on to win the game, 7-0.