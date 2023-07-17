Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit two home runs to help the Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8 Sunday.
Box score -- Astros 9, Angels 8 -- via ESPN.com
McCormick, a Millersville grad, was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the game. He raised his average to .280.
McCormick who was also hit by a pitch during the contest, has 11 home runs this season.
Chas McCormick's stats via ESPN.com
McCormick hit a solo home run off Angels reliver Jack Webb in the seventh inning, and he hit a two-run homer in the eighth of Angels righty Carlos Estevez.
Here's video of both homers.
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (10)— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/bHcbimpVHY
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (11)— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7WFox5Y9tb
The deciding runs were provided by home runs by Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the ninth inning.