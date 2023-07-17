Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit two home runs to help the Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8 Sunday.

Box score -- Astros 9, Angels 8 -- via ESPN.com

McCormick, a Millersville grad, was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the game. He raised his average to .280.

McCormick who was also hit by a pitch during the contest, has 11 home runs this season.

Chas McCormick's stats via ESPN.com

McCormick hit a solo home run off Angels reliver Jack Webb in the seventh inning, and he hit a two-run homer in the eighth of Angels righty Carlos Estevez.

Here's video of both homers.

The deciding runs were provided by home runs by Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the ninth inning.