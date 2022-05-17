Astros Red Sox Baseball

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (20) is welcomed to the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick hit his fourth home run of the season Monday. McCormick, a Millersville University grad, led off the top of the fifth inning by sending a pitch from Boston starter Garrett Whitlock over Fenway Park's Green Monster.

McCormick's home run tied the game 1-1. The Red Sox eventually won 6-3. 

Red Sox 6, Astros 3 -- Box score via ESPN.com

The long ball gave McCormick home runs in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He hit a two-run homer in the Astros' 8-0 win at Washington Sunday.

Astros 8, Nationals 0 -- Box score via ESPN.com

McCormick, who is in his second MLB season, is batting .242 (24 for 99), has an on-base percentage of .296 and an OPS of .740. Eleven of his hits are for extra bases.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com

