Houston's Chas McCormick hit his ninth homer of the season Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader with the New York Yankees. McCormick's home run, a two-run bomb, helped the Astros to a 7-5 win and a sweep of the the twinbill with the Yanks, as reported by Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press.

McCormick's blast came off Yankees reliever JP Sears in the bottom of sixth inning and gave the Astros 7-2 lead.

Astros 7, Yankees 5 -- box score via MLB.com

For McCormick, a Millersville grad who was a rookie last season, it was the 23rd home run of his career.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com

Here's video of McCormick's blast, an opposite-field shot to right, which was hit on a full-count pitch.