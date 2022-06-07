Mariners Astros Baseball

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, center, collects high-fives in the dugout after his home run in the secoond inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, June 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a Millersville University grad, hit his sixth home run of the season Monday night in a game against the Seattle Mariners.

McCormick's homer, an opposite-field shot against Seattle starter Robbie Ray, pulled the Astros to within one run at 4-3. But Houston eventually lost to the Mariners 7-4.

MLB box score -- Mariners 7, Astros 4 via MLB.com

McCormick hit a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall.

Here's video of the blast.

McCormick is batting .232 this season. Fourteen of his 32 hits are for extra-bases.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com

