Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a Millersville University grad, hit his sixth home run of the season Monday night in a game against the Seattle Mariners.

McCormick's homer, an opposite-field shot against Seattle starter Robbie Ray, pulled the Astros to within one run at 4-3. But Houston eventually lost to the Mariners 7-4.

MLB box score -- Mariners 7, Astros 4 via MLB.com

McCormick hit a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall.

Here's video of the blast.

Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (6) pic.twitter.com/baepvXpawd — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 7, 2022

McCormick is batting .232 this season. Fourteen of his 32 hits are for extra-bases.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com