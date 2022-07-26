Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has hit the double-digit mark in home runs this season.

McCormick, a Millersville grad, hit his second homer in less than a week connecting in a game at Oakland Monday night. It was his 10th long ball of the season.

McCormick's home run came off A's closer Lou Trivino in the ninth inning of what turned out to be a 7-5 Astros loss.

Here's video of McCormick's home run, a solo shot to the opposite field on a 2-2 count.

Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (10) pic.twitter.com/OTD7hI7wfJ — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 26, 2022

McCormick who was 2-for-4 in the game, increased his OPS to .759.

Athletics 7, Astros 5 -- box score via MLB.com