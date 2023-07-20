Chas McCormick's stellar season continued Wednesday night. The Houston outfielder hit a two-run homer in the Astros' 4-1 victory at Colorado. It was the Millersville grad's 12th home run of the season and his fourth in his last four games.

Chas McCormick's stats via base-reference.com

McCormick, who was 2 for 4 in the contest, raised his average to .285. His .904 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) is second on the Astros.

Houston Astros stats via MLB.com

Here's an impressive list of McCormick's stats since June of last season.

Here's McCormick's home run from Wednesday night. It came in the second inning off Rockies starter Austin Gomber. It was the 40th homer of McCormick's career.