Chas McCormick's stellar season continued Wednesday night. The Houston outfielder hit a two-run homer in the Astros' 4-1 victory at Colorado. It was the Millersville grad's 12th home run of the season and his fourth in his last four games.
Chas McCormick's stats via base-reference.com
McCormick, who was 2 for 4 in the contest, raised his average to .285. His .904 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) is second on the Astros.
Houston Astros stats via MLB.com
Here's an impressive list of McCormick's stats since June of last season.
On June 26, 2022, Chas McCormick was optioned to the Triple-A Space Cowboys. Before he could report, he was recalled to the Astros due to Brantley’s injury. In the 455 plate appearances since then, @chazzyfizzz is batting:— Tony Adams (@adams_at) July 20, 2023
139 wRC+
.275 AVG
.366 OBP
.474 SLG
.839 OPS
.366 wOBA
Here's McCormick's home run from Wednesday night. It came in the second inning off Rockies starter Austin Gomber. It was the 40th homer of McCormick's career.
Chas McCormick is a significantly above average MLB outfielder and has more than earned his spot in the lineup every night 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8M0SP4K6w2— APOLLO MEDIA (@ApolloHOU) July 19, 2023