The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris for most American League home runs in a season during a 8-3 Yanks win Thursday at Toronto.

After going seven games since his previous home run, Judge's record-tying 61st homer, a two-run shot to left in the top of the seventh, came off Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza, a Millersville grad.

At the time, Judge's home run gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead.

Here's video of the home run, which came on a 3-2 pitch.

61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022

Judge's home run came 61 years after Maris hit 61 in 1961. It was Mayza's 61st appearance of the season.

Mayza took the loss, his first of the season. Mayza is 8-1 with a 3.28 ERA this year. He gave up two earned runs Thursday, just 13th time this season he has allowed an earned run.

In 46 2/3 innings this year, Mayza has 46 strikeouts and has walked only 12. He has a WHIP of 1.16.

Tim Mayza's stats via MLB.com

Tim Mayza's 2022 game logs via ESPN.com

The 61-home run mark has been eclipsed six times in the National League. Barry Bonds hit 73 to set the record in 2001. Mark McGwire topped 61 twice in his career hitting 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999, and Sammy Sosa exceeded the 61-homer mark three times (66 in 1998, 64 in 2001 and 63 in 1999).

But many consider the 61 home runs hit by Marris in 1961, and now Judge, to be the actual record since Bonds, McGwire and Sosa all have been tainted by performance enhancing drug accusations.