Cole Hamels

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cole Hamels, center, is congratulated by Phils coach Larry Bowa after he pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs, during a baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, July 25, 2015. The Phiillies won 5-0. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

The Philadelpha Phillies' Cole Hamels pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 2015. It was the lefty's last game as a Phillie. 

Hamels, who struck out 13 in the contest, walked Dexter Fowler to start the bottom of the first and also in the sixth. No other Cub reached base. He threw 129 pitches in the game, which was at Wrigley Field.

50 years ago, Braves' Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run off Phillies' Ken Brett [video]

Hamel's no-hitter box score -- Phillies 5, Cubs 0 -- via baseball-reference.com

Six days after the no-hitter, Hamels, was traded to the Texas Rangers. He had previously spent his entire 10-season MLB career with the Phillies, including being part of the 2008 World Series champions and the 2009 NL pennant winners.

Rangers' Travis Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, records his 300th MLB hit [video]

Cole Hamels' stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of all 27 outs Hamel recorded that day.

Newsletter

What to Read Next