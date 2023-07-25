The Philadelpha Phillies' Cole Hamels pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 2015. It was the lefty's last game as a Phillie.

Hamels, who struck out 13 in the contest, walked Dexter Fowler to start the bottom of the first and also in the sixth. No other Cub reached base. He threw 129 pitches in the game, which was at Wrigley Field.

Hamel's no-hitter box score -- Phillies 5, Cubs 0 -- via baseball-reference.com

Six days after the no-hitter, Hamels, was traded to the Texas Rangers. He had previously spent his entire 10-season MLB career with the Phillies, including being part of the 2008 World Series champions and the 2009 NL pennant winners.

Cole Hamels' stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of all 27 outs Hamel recorded that day.