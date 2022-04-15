On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier when he took his position at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field.

Robinson became the first black player in the majors after he was signed by Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey.

He succeeded despite tremendous pressure. Robinson was taunted by fans and players throughout the National League.

Here's video documenting that day, including interviews with former players, writers and Jackie's wife Rachel. How Phillies manager Ben Chapman harassed Robinson with racial taunts is also discussed.

Robinson went on to earn the Rookie of the Year award that season.

In 1949, Robinson was named the National League MVP when he led the league in batting, hitting .342, and stolen bases with 37.

Jackie Robinson's stats via baseball-reference.com

During his career, he was played in six all-star games and six World Series, winning the championship with the Dodgers in 1955.

In 1962, Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Baseball honored him by retiring his No. 42.