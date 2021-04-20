PHILLIES ASHBURN

Richie Ashburn is shown in this March 26, 1948 photo, at the Phillies' spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Florida. (AP Photo)

Richie Ashburn appeared in his first major league game on April 20, 1948. Playing left field for the Philadelphia Phillies, Ashburn led off and went 1 for 5 in a 3-1 Phils win over the Boston Braves at Shibe Park (later Connie Mack Stadium).

The speedy Ashburn, who was nicknamed Whitey, went on to have a Hall of Fame career before becoming a beloved Phillies broadcaster.

He topped the National League in batting twice hitting .338 in 1955 and .350 in '58. He batted over .300 nine times and finished his career with a .308 average.

He was the NL leader four times in both on-base percentage and walks, and three times he was the league leader in hits.

Ashburn was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee in 1995.

Following his playing career, Ashburn became a Phillies announcer, a job he held until his death in September of 1997.

Here's Ashburn speech from his Hall of Fame induction.

