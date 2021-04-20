Richie Ashburn appeared in his first major league game on April 20, 1948. Playing left field for the Philadelphia Phillies, Ashburn led off and went 1 for 5 in a 3-1 Phils win over the Boston Braves at Shibe Park (later Connie Mack Stadium).

The speedy Ashburn, who was nicknamed Whitey, went on to have a Hall of Fame career before becoming a beloved Phillies broadcaster.

He topped the National League in batting twice hitting .338 in 1955 and .350 in '58. He batted over .300 nine times and finished his career with a .308 average.

He was the NL leader four times in both on-base percentage and walks, and three times he was the league leader in hits.

Richie Ashburn's stats via baseball-reference.com

Ashburn was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee in 1995.

Following his playing career, Ashburn became a Phillies announcer, a job he held until his death in September of 1997.

Here's Ashburn speech from his Hall of Fame induction.