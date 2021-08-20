On Aug. 20, 1961, the Phillies ended the longest losing streak in MLB history by beating the Milwaukee Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Beginning with a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on July 29, the Phils lost 23 straight.

Philly ended the losing skid by beating the Braves 7-4 in the nightcap of a twinbill at Milwaukee's County Stadium. Phils second baseman Tony Taylor had a two-run single in the four-run eighth that proved to be the difference.

Box score via baseball reference.com

Phillies 7, Braves 4

John Buzhardt was the winning pitcher. Coincidently, Buzhardt also recorded the win in the Phillies' previous victory, when the Phils topped the Giants 4-3 on July 28 at Connie Mack Stadium.

The Phils went on to finish the season with a 47-107 record, eighth/last in the National League and 46 games behind the pennant-winning Cincinnati Reds.

1961 MLB standings from ESPN.com

The losing streak is the longest by two games. The Baltimore Orioles began the 1988 season losing 21 in a row, as reported by Chad Thornburg at MLB.com.

MLB's worst streaks and how they ended