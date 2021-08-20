On Aug. 20, 1961, the Phillies ended the longest losing streak in MLB history by beating the Milwaukee Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Beginning with a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on July 29, the Phils lost 23 straight.
Philly ended the losing skid by beating the Braves 7-4 in the nightcap of a twinbill at Milwaukee's County Stadium. Phils second baseman Tony Taylor had a two-run single in the four-run eighth that proved to be the difference.
Box score via baseball reference.com
John Buzhardt was the winning pitcher. Coincidently, Buzhardt also recorded the win in the Phillies' previous victory, when the Phils topped the Giants 4-3 on July 28 at Connie Mack Stadium.
The Phils went on to finish the season with a 47-107 record, eighth/last in the National League and 46 games behind the pennant-winning Cincinnati Reds.
1961 MLB standings from ESPN.com
The losing streak is the longest by two games. The Baltimore Orioles began the 1988 season losing 21 in a row, as reported by Chad Thornburg at MLB.com.