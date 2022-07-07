On July 7, 1964, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johnny Callison hit a three-run, walk-off homer to give the National League a 7-4 victory over the American League in the All-Star game.

Callison's homer, which capped a four-run, ninth-inning rally, came off Boston right-hander Dick Radatz. The blast, which was was hit over the right-field wall at New York's Shea Stadium, earned Callisonthe game's MVP award.

1964 All-Star Game box score -- NL 7, AL 4 from baseball-reference.com

The all-star appearance was one of four for Callison, who had a 16-year MLB career, including spending the 1960-69 seasons with the Phils.

Johnny Callison's stats via baseball-reference.com

Callison was one of three Phillies to play in the '64 All-Star game. The others were pitchers Chris Short and Jim Bunning.

Here's video of the National League's ninth inning rally, including Callison's home run.