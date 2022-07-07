All-Star Game 1964

Philadelphia's Johnny Callison is mobbed by happy National League teammates after crossing the plate with his game-winning three run home run that broke up All Star Game in the ninth inning, giving the National League a 7-4 victory on July 7, 1964 at Shea Stadium in New York. Identifiable players are Dick Groat, of St. Louis, and Roberto Clemente, 21, at right, of Pittsburgh. Manager Walt Alston, 24, is at left. (AP Photo)

On July 7, 1964, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johnny Callison hit a three-run, walk-off homer to give the National League a 7-4 victory over the American League in the All-Star game.

Callison's homer, which capped a four-run, ninth-inning rally, came off Boston right-hander Dick Radatz. The blast, which was was hit over the right-field wall at New York's Shea Stadium, earned Callisonthe game's MVP award.

1964 All-Star Game box score -- NL 7, AL 4 from baseball-reference.com

The all-star appearance was one of four for Callison, who had a 16-year MLB career, including spending the 1960-69 seasons with the Phils.

Johnny Callison's stats via baseball-reference.com

Callison was one of three Phillies to play in the '64 All-Star game. The others were pitchers Chris Short and Jim Bunning.

Here's video of the National League's ninth inning rally, including Callison's home run.

