On June 4, 1964, Los Angeles lefty Sandy Koufax pitched a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium. Koufax, who faced the minimum 27 batters, struck out 12 in the 3-0 Dodgers' win.

Phils slugger Dick Allen was the Phillies' only baserunner. Allen walked with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. He was the only batter who Koufax allowed the count to reach three balls.

Allen was thrown out attempting to steal second ending the fourth inning.

Box score: Dodgers 3, Phillies 0 via baseball-reference.com

Among the the other Phillies in the lineup were Cookie Rojas, Johnny Callison, Tony Taylor and Chris Short.

Ruben Amaro, the dad of the Ruben Amaro Jr. who later became the Phillies general manager, also played that day.

It was the third no-hitter for Koufax. The Dodgers ace finished his career with four no-hitters, including a perfect game.

Koufax was voted three Cy Young awards (1963, '65 and '66) during his career and was the National League MVP in 1963.

While with the Dodgers, Koufax was part of four World Series teams, three of

His retired in 1966 at the age of 30 due to a left elbow injury. He was inducted in the baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

Sandy Koufax stats via baseball-reference.com