On July 21, 1973, the Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run. It came in Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium, against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the home run, Aaron became the second player, Babe Ruth being the first, to hit 700 home runs. Aaron hit 13 more homers during the '73 season. That left him one home run behind Ruth's record of 714, which Aaron tied and passed in April of 1974.

Aaron went on to finish his career with 755 home runs. He was the home run king until Barry Bonds passed him hitting his 756th homer in August of 2007. Bonds finished his career with 762 home runs

Hank Aaron's stats via baseball-reference.com

Aaron's 700th homer, which was a two-run shot over the left-field fence, came in the bottom of the third inning off Phils starter Ken Brett.

The homer gave the Braves a 4-2 lead in a game the Phillies eventually won 8-4.

Phillies 8, Braves 4 -- box score via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Aaron's 700th homer with comments by Phils announcers Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn.