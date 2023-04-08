Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron made history on April 8, 1974. In the fourth inning of Atlanta's home-opener, Aaron hit a 1-0 pitch off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Al Downing over the left-center field wall at Fulton County Stadium.

The home run was the 715th of Aaron's career and with the hit, he passed Babe Ruth on the all-time homer list.

Aaron was able to break the record despite being under tremendous pressure. For many months, he received calls and hate mail that included death threats from racists who did not want a Black man to break Ruth's record.

Aaron finished his career with 755 homers and held the home run record until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007. Bonds leads baseball's all-time homer list with 762. Aaron is second, Ruth is third.

Here's video of Aaron's history making homer. Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully makes the call. Tom House, an Atlanta reliever at the time, caught Aaron's home run ball while in the bullpen. You can see House in a mob of people deliver the ball to Aaron after the slugger crosses home plate.