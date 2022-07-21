On July 21, 1973, the Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run. It came in Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium, against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Aaron's homer, which was a two-run shot over the left-field fence, came in the bottom of the third inning off Phils starter Ken Brett.

The home run gave the Braves a 4-2 lead in a game the Phillies eventually won 8-4.

Phillies 8, Braves 4 -- box score via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Aaron's 700th homer with comments by Phils announcers Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn.

Aaron went on to become MLB's all-time home run hitter. He his 715th home run to pass Babe Ruth on April 8, 1974 and totaled 755 for his career.

Aaron was the career home run king until Barry Bonds passed him hitting his 756th homer in August of 2007. Bonds finished his career with 762 home runs

Hank Aaron's stats via baseball-reference.com