On Aug. 1 1978, Pete Rose's record hitting steak came to an end thanks to sidearm throwing, right-hander Gene Garber.

Rose had quite a summer. He recorded at least one hit in every game from June 14 through July. A streak of 44 straight, which was a National League record.

The Cincinnati Reds star had his sights on Joe Dimaggio's major league record of 56 straight set in 1941. But Garber, who faced Rose twice that night, had other ideas.

Pitching for the Atlanta Braves, Garber, who was raised in West Donegal Township and graduated from Elizabethtown High School and Elizabethtown College, got Rose to line into a double play in the seventh.

Then in the ninth, on Rose's final at-bat, Garber struck out Rose swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the hitting streak and the game.

Here's video of the Rose-Garber ninth-inning battle.

From baseball-reference.com, here's the box score from that game, a 16-4 Braves win in which Garber got a save.