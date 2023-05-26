Jose Canseco hit 462 home runs during a 17-season MLB career. He hit over 40 home runs three times, including leading the American League with 42 in 1988 and 44 in '91.

But it is a home run that went over the wall while he was playing right field for the Texas Rangers that he is perhaps most remembered for. On May 26, 1993, Cleveland's Carlos Martinez hit a ball to right-center field. Canseco, retreated to the fence and put his glove up to field the ball. But instead of the ball dropping into his mitt it bounced of his head and over the wall for a Martinez home run.

Here's video of the play.

Canseco was more embarrassed than hurt. Although, probably not as embarrassed as when steroid allegations were leveled against the outfielder years later.