JOHNSON

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2001, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson throws against the New York Yankees in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. With a menacing fastball and devastating slider, "The Big Unit" had a career that rivaled any other left-handed pitcher who played the game. There is a long list of statistics to back that up, and he seems a shoe-in as a first-ballot selection when the new Hall of Fame class is announced on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

 MATT YORK

Randy Johnson was one of the hardest throwers in the history of baseball. The intimidating 6-foot-10 pitcher's deliveries could hit 100 MPH on the radar gun. On March 24, 2001, an unfortunate bird found out just how hard Johnson could throw.

During a a Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants, Johnson pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks, wound up and sent a pitch toward the plate. It never got there. 

The ball struck a dove that was passing between the pitchers mound and home plate.

Here's video of the pitch and the unfortunate bird's demise .

Newsletter

What to Read Next