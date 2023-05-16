On May 16, 2008, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jayson Worth hit a home run in each of his first three at-bats to lead the Phils to a 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Werth hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Blue Jays starter David Purcey in the second inning and a grand slam off the lefty in the third.

He finished the barrage with a solo shot in the fifth off Jays reliever Jesse Litsch.

Box score from May 16, 2008, Phillies 10, Blue Jays 3 via baseball-reference.com

In his final at-bat in the seventh, Werth fouled out to first.

The eight RBIs he compiled tied a Phillies record and the three home runs also tied a Phils mark for most homers in a nine-inning game, according to the statmuse.com.

Chuck Klein and Mike Schmidt each hit four home runs in a game for the Phillies, those totals included a homer in the 10th inning for both players.

Werth went on to total 24 homers that season and helped the Phils win the World Series.

Here's video of Werth's three homers.