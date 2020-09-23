The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which includes the Lancaster Barnstormers, is now a “Partner League,’’ of Major League Baseball, under an agreement announced Wednesday.

The agreement expands on the current agreement between the leagues which permits MLB to test experimental playing rules and equipment during Atlantic League games. The existing agreement has also been extended through the 2023 season.

The new arrangement will include marketing and promotional opportunities.

“This will help us grow in a lot of ways that will develop over time,’’ Barnstormers’ General Manager Michael Reynolds said Wednesday.

“It will help us stay relevant and attached to the MLB brand.’’

The partnership is related to the ongoing downsizing of the MLB-affiliated minor leagues.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with the Atlantic League, which provides us a unique means to push the sport forward.” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations.

“The Atlantic League clubs and players have been great partners to us as we jointly test ways to make our game even more interesting and engaging to fans.”