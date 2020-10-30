Miracle Wratto, Ephrata dominate Donegal, 33-7

It was trick-or-treat night in Mount Joy on Friday.

But over at the Donegal Athletic Stadium, it was anything but a treat for the Indians, as visiting Ephrata struck fast and never looked back in a 33-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three win.

Miracle Wratto, who looked like a young Russell Wilson, had three touchdown passes and, when he got in trouble, he used his legs.

But not only was the Mounts’ offense good, so was its defense.

So good, in fact, that in the first half that unit held Donegal to just five first downs. And, fittingly, it also halted Donegal's drive late in the game on a fourth-and-goal from the 7 with a sack and fumble recovery by Weston Nolt.

Richard Greer had a nice 15-yard end around to start the scoring in the first quarter, while Brock Boyer scored on a jet sweep from 6 yards out to give Ephrata a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Donegal was able to put points on the board right before the end of the third quarter. After a huge, 54-yard burst up the middle by Garrett Blake, Mason Ober took it in from 6 yards out.

Play of the game

There were many by the Mounts, but perhaps the biggest occurred on Donegal’s first series, when Andre Weidman jumped, intercepted a pass, made some nice moves, and returned it to the 19-yard line.

Three plays later, Greer found the end zone from 15 yards out.

Quotable

“My line did really well blocking and they protected me at all costs,” Wratto said. “And we were hungry for this win, we wanted it after last week.”

Special mention

Before the start of the game Donegal’s socially distanced homecoming court took the field, and Aysha Gibbs was crowned queen.