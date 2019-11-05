Since the sport is a sizable part of our athletic identity, maybe it’s only natural that Lancaster County hosts a celebration of field hockey. But we all know that the right setting alone does not make for a great party.
And that’s where Millersville University comes in.
MU, in case you missed it, is the host for this year’s NCAA Division II semifinals and title game, Nov. 22-24. It’s been in the works for three years, since the school made its bid to the NCAA, and the NCAA was impressed enough to double down, also awarding Millersville the 2021 championship.
“There are a lot of folks that don’t step up for the opportunity, because it is work,’’ said Roberta Page, NCAA Director of Championships and Alliances. “But it’s a way for one of our own — a Division II institution, a very good institution — to give back to an awesome championship and showcase what it has to offer.’’
MU’s plan is to showcase not only itself, but also the Lancaster area. That plan has been evolving since the university was awarded the event in April 2017. It’s why the competing teams will stay at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, and also will enjoy a banquet at the Ware Center. They also will visit three elementary schools and the Boys and Girls Club, in a NCAA-led community service project.
All of the above are reasons why MU athletic director Miles Gallagher is excited for his hometown.
“A lot of people’s perception of Lancaster is strictly the Amish,’’ said Gallagher, himself a McCaskey and MU grad. “And I think, living in this community my whole life, (the hope) is to show how much things are changing and the growth — not just the university, but also the city and Lancaster County.’’
Like Page said, it’s no small task. But MU benefited from the start by having a head coach like Shelly Behrens, whose Marauders won the 2014 NCAA crown.
Behrens suggested that MU should bid for the event, and her years on the national committee helped convince the NCAA to come here. Things like the presence of the U.S. Women’s National Team and the success of local schools were plusses as well.
Spooky Nook Sports, home of Team USA and site of last year’s Division III final, will host the Division III Senior All-Star Game the same weekend, while the Division II All-Stars play at MU. Page’s hope, and MU’s goal, is that local interest in field hockey will boost attendance at what they acknowledge is not typically a box-office smash.
“I would love nothing more,’’ Page said, “than to get 1,000 to 2,000 (per game), which would be huge.’’ To that end, MU’s staff is publicizing the games through every means available.
Other preparations include branding efforts, like finding every spot that will accommodate a NCAA sign, and touches that will make the visiting teams feel they’re part of something special. Everything from their hotel-room keys to goodie bags from local merchants to name plates on their Biemesderfer Stadium lockers.
That brings us to what may be the most challenging job for MU. The Marauders host a football game Nov. 16, and the field and facilities must be ready for the NCAAs four days later. But Peg Kauffman, MU’s associate athletic director and primary coordinator with the NCAA, is confident about it all.
“I feel like we’re checking all the boxes,’’ she said, “and we’re right on schedule with what we need to have done.’’
Sounds like the makings of a memorable party are falling into place.
Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.