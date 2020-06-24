The Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its 2020 class of inductees. The class includes Henry Callie ’80 (wrestling), Rachel Dickinson Latham ’15 (field hockey), Abbie Mahaffey ’02/’05M (women’s tennis), Aurielle Mosley ’13 (women’s basketball), Chris Murphy ’15 (baseball), Jamal Palmer ’99 (men’s basketball), and Dion Reed ’88 (football). It's the 26th annual class of inductees for the Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Dickinson Latham, a Lancaster Mennonite alum, and Murphy were both first-time nominees.

Here's the rest of the information from a press release, including information on each of the inductees:

An induction dinner and ceremony is planned for Oct. 23 in the Lehr Room of Gordinier Hall. All Millersville Athletics Hall of Fame members receive free admission. Reservations are required and tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Nominations for the class of 2021 are now open. Fans can nominate qualified candidates through the hall of fame site at millersvilleathletics.com/hof.

A complete profile on each of the seven inductees will be posted to millersvilleathletics.com in the following weeks.

Henry Callie ’80 (wrestling)

In an era when Millersville wrestling stood among the elite programs and routinely finished near the top of the team standings at the NCAA Championships, Henry Callie was a standout and can make the statement that in 1979, he was the best 118-pound wrestler in Division III. In addition to being one of just five Marauders to win an NCAA Championship, Callie is one of two three-time All-Americans in Millersville history and finished as the national runner-up in 1979. He was also a runner-up and third-place finisher in the highly competitive PSAC.

Rachel Dickinson Latham ’15 (field hockey)

The awards piled up for Rachel Dickinson Latham throughout her career—especially as she helped Millersville win an NCAA Championship in 2014. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) named Dickinson Latham the 2014 Division II Player of the Year and Synapse Sports and the PSAC both voted her Defensive Player of the Year. She was selected as the top female athlete in all Division II that year as winner of the Honda Division II Athlete of the Year Award. Dickinson Latham is one of only two three-time All-Americans and the only three-time first team All-America selection in program history. She is one of just three Marauders to be named All-PSAC four times. As a freshman in 2011, Dickinson Latham was named both the PSAC and Synapse Sports National Freshman of the Year. As a defender whose unit led the nation in goals against average and shutouts twice, she still closed her career with 20 goals and 22 assists, ranking 12th at Millersville in career points.

Abbie Sweitzer Mahaffey ’02/’05M (women’s tennis)

A key member to four PSAC Championships and four NCAA Quarterfinal appearances, Abbie Sweitzer Mahaffey set Millersville’s all-time wins mark with an astounding 101-15 record for a program best .871 winning percentage. Her doubles record of 64-11 also ranks second at Millersville. As a senior playing in the No. 1 flight, Sweitzer Mahaffey was voted PSAC Tournament MVP and the East Region Senior of the Year.

Aurielle Mosley ’13 (women’s basketball)

From 2009-10 to 2012-13, Mosley totaled 1,421 career points and set school records with 1,020 rebounds and 247 blocked shots, putting her in legendary statistical company. Mosley, the 2013 PSAC East Athlete of the Year, is the only Marauders women’s basketball player to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding in three consecutive seasons. She finished her career sixth all-time in scoring and averaged 12.6 points per game—averaging more than 14 points per game three times. She also ranks third all-time in rebounding average with 9.0 per game. She is one of only four Marauders named All-PSAC East First Team three times.

Chris Murphy ’15 (baseball)

Chris Murphy is the only player in the history of the PSAC to win the PSAC East Pitcher of the Year Award three times, and he was twice recognized as the Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year by three voting organizations. Murphy’s 33-4 career record and .892 winning percentage over 41 starts ranks first in Millersville history and second in the PSAC, although he recorded 24 more decisions than the record holder. In 2013, Murphy became the first Marauder named All-America First Team. His 2.07 career ERA is the best by a Marauder starting pitcher. He not only tossed a no-hitter but also the only perfect game in Millersville history.

Jamal Palmer ’99 (men’s basketball)

When discussing the most dominant post players in the storied history of Millersville basketball, Jamal Palmer is among those at the top of the list. He scored 1,434 points and ranks 13th all-time in scoring average while also ranking fourth in career blocks and eighth in career rebounding. Despite playing for four head coaches each season, he was named the PSAC East Athlete of the year as a junior in 1997-98 and at the time of his graduation, he was one of just five Marauders named All-PSAC East First Team three times.

Dion Reed ’88 (football)

A true ballhawk in every sense of the term, Dion Reed, a four-year starter at free safety from 1984-87, set a single-season record for interceptions and still ranks second in both career interceptions and fumble recoveries. Reed is one of only two Marauders to pick off five or more passes twice, and he is one of only three Millersville defensive backs named All-PSAC East three times. Lauded for his leadership, Reed served as a team captain in 1987.

Reed, by the way, is the brother of Kutztown and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed.