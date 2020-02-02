Two weeks ago, in a span of four days, Millersville's men's basketball team lost two, one-point games thanks to a pair of buzzer-beating buckets.
“I'll be honest with you, that's probably as tough of a week as I've had when it comes to close losses,” said Marauder head coach Casey Stitzel. “I was feeling sorry for myself a little bit.”
How did he get over it?
“I sat on my sofa and put on Kobe (Bryant) highlights to get me going and to hear him talk about his competitive nature and how he persevered and dealt with adversity,” said Stitzel, who couldn’t imagine what was to happen a few short weeks later.
Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 near Los Angeles, is always going to be Stitzel's favorite player.
“You can see the worldwide impact he had,” Stitzel said of Bryant. “He's always going to be a legend.”
Despite his older brother and father liking the Boston Celtics, Stitzel somehow grew up a Lakers fan and is quick to call Kobe his sports hero even though Bryant was only three years his elder.
“Obviously, it was really tough,” Stitzel said of learning about the crash through social media. “It was crazy how many people reached out to me because they knew how much of a fan I am.”
He became a fan before Bryant suited up for his favorite team and stepped foot in the Staples Center. Stitzel saw Bryant play for Lower Merion twice in high school, both in state playoff games.
He quickly became a believer in the Kobe hype shortly after Bryant badly missed a shot early in the game and the crowd got on him.
“The next play he came down, crossed somebody over and dunked it on about three people and just looked up into the crowd,” Stitzel recalled. “That's one moment I will always remember. You could see how good he was going to be. You knew he was built a little bit different.”
In his 20-year career, Bryant inspired everyone around him, whether it was other NBA players, coaches or fans of all ages.
Khari Williams, a junior guard at Millersville, was devastated last week when he got the news.
“When I first heard it, I thought it was fake,” said Williams, who is from Norristown, not too far from Bryant's hometown. “When it hit me, it messed me up. Part of me was missing. It took a toll.”
Williams idolized Bryant and tries molding his game on the court and life off it after his favorite player.
“It goes from his fadeaways, his jab steps to off the court and how he approached the game,” Williams said. “Everything he's done, I try to emulate myself.”
Stitzel is taking that same approach, especially watching how Bryant helped raise four daughters with wife Vanessa. Stitzel has two boys, both under the age of 4.
“My kids don't know it, but I'm hoping when I get older, I'll be able to tell them about how big of a fan I was and how great of a guy he was,” Stitzel said. “It also puts a lot of things into perspective as a coach. You want to win every game, but there are lot bigger things in life than winning a basketball game.”