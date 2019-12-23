One of the greatest blessings — if not the greatest — Collin Shank has this Christmas season is his health.
He’d like to keep it that way.
Sure, the guy better known as “Bear” is only 22, but he is four years removed from being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He subsequently had brain surgery that led doctors to tell him he would likely never play football again.
But he did return to the gridiron, first at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and then at Millersville, where he recently wrapped up his third, injury-plagued season quarterbacking the Marauders.
Turns out, it was his last season wearing the black-and-gold uniform. He’s walking away from the game he loves and taking a year of eligibility with him into “retirement.”
“My body has told me I’ve had enough,” Shank said last week. “It’s still hard to think about and hard to process, but I’ve come to the realization that I’m never going to be able to play again.”
Shank’s collegiate career, which started in 2017 after taking a redshirt his first year, has seen myriad injuries.
In the third game of his rookie season, Shank tore his ACL and meniscus and underwent season-ending surgery.
He came back the following season and played in 10 of 11 games, but was limited this past fall to seven games thanks to several injuries — the last of which was the one that convinced him it was time.
During a loss at Kutztown on Nov. 9, Shank had to be carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a concussion (not the first of his career) and being knocked out.
“That was really scary,” Shank recalled. “Coming into the season, I told myself, ‘If I have another major injury, I’m not going to come back.’ Against Kutztown, I got hurt again and that was the breaking point.”
When MU coach J.C. Morgan saw Shank on the turf at Kutztown, he also began to think about his QB’s future.
“You start to wonder how many times he could come back from those serious injuries,” said Morgan, who spent the last two seasons coaching Shank. “It was in the back of my mind.”
So, the two met and talked about it the week after Millersville’s season ended.
“It was a very emotional conversation,” Morgan said. “It’s unfortunate that this is the way it ends for him.”
“Throughout the whole season, I was struggling with injuries,” Shank explained. “Every year, in college, I’ve struggled with injuries. Rehabbing takes a huge mental toll on you, especially when you’re going through it year after year.”
Shank leaves the Marauders after throwing for 3,502 career yards and 22 touchdowns in 20 games.
He enjoyed the best game of his career on Oct. 12 when he completed 24 of 29 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-23 win over Lock Haven.
“I was still having fun and I still love football,” Shank said. “But my thought process was that I have a lot of years to live and I don’t want to cut that short just because I’m going to play an extra year and maybe something crazy happens.”
Shank came to Millersville after a record-breaking career at L-S, where he threw for 8,012 yards and 77 touchdowns (also rushed for 1,525 yards and 24 scores). He’s one of only three quarterbacks in Lancaster-Lebanon League history with more than 8,000 passing yards.
“He’s such a fighter and skilled beyond belief,” L-S coach John Manion said. “We didn’t have a lot of talent around him, but he lifted those other guys and made them better.”
Now, the hope is Shank can also lift guys off the field, as Morgan wants him to be a student coach while he finishes his degree in sports business (with a minor in coaching) next winter.
“I think that will help with the process of not playing again,” Shank said. “I still love football and being around the guys. I’m going to miss playing, a lot.”