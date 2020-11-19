Millersville University’s women’s cross country and women’s swimming teams will have a season after all.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference formally cancelled the conference season in all fall sports last week, and in all winter sports Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSAC did, however, “elect to permit league championship opportunities,’’ in specific winter and fall sports if more than six schools opted in.

MU is among the schools, more than six, who have opted in for cross country, normally a fall sport, and swimming, which is a winter sport. Both sports have been designated “low-risk,’’ by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

MU does not offer swimming and cross country for men.

The PSAC and its member institutions also remain committed to regular-season and championship seasons for all spring sports this academic year.

The regular season in cross country, swimming and all spring sports (baseball, men's and women's golf, women's lacrosse, softball, men's and women’s tennis) are expected to begin in February of 2021.