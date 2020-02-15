James Sullivan scored 25 points and Millersville made the most of its trips to the free-throw line Saturday to pull away from Mansfield and grab a 81-74 home victory in Pucillo Gymnasium. Despite not making a field goal in the game’s final six minutes, Millersville (10-9 PSAC, 13-12 overall) hit 13 of 16 foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.
Sullivan went 8 of 14 from the floor with five 3-pointers in the game to lead four Marauders in double figures. Caden Najdawi scored all 15 of his points in the first half and did not play in the second. Khari Williams scored seven of his 14 at the free-throw line in the last three minutes, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Mekhi Hendricks chipped in 10 points.
The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Marauders, and put them a half-game behind West Chester for the No. 3 seed in the PSAC East with three regular season games remaining.
Lancaster Bible 82, Cazenovia 80: William Afoakwah had a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds Saturday as the Chargers (10-3 NEAC, 12-10 overall) fended off a second-half run by the visiting Wildcats at Horst Athletic Center.
Up 45-34 at intermission, Cazenovia shot 53% in the second half and tied the game at 80-80 with 12 seconds to play on a pair of Will Cutler free throws. But freshman Kaleb Murry hit a layup with 0.8 seconds showing on the clock to lift the Chargers to the win.
Garden Spot grad Jordan Shewbride netted 17 points for the Chargers, and Britton Beachy finished with 10.
Drew 92, Elizabethtown 75: Bryce Greene scored 17 points at Thompson Gymnasium on Saturday, but the Blue Jays (4-8 Landmark, 11-11 overall) couldn’t secure a win.
Elizabethtown also got 16 points from Wyatt Hockenberry and a double-double — 13 points and 12 rebounds — from Hempfield product Connor Moffatt. Ryan Fitzpatrick added 10 points in the defeat.
Women
Millersville 62, Mansfield 48: Three days after scoring 41 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, junior Lauren Lister scored a game-high 23 to lead the Marauders to the home win at Pucillo Gymnasium. Lister shot 10 of 14 from the floor and also notched seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Senior Courtney Dimoff finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a season-high four steals. Dimoff and Lister were the only Marauders to reach double-digit scoring in the game.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Marauders (5-14 PSAC, 8-16 overall).
Elizabethtown 72, Drew 61: Mikayla Ruth led the way for the Blue Jays (8-4 Landmark, 12-10 overall) at Thompson Gymnasium on Saturday, notching a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
The Jays also got 17 points from Lydia Lawson, while Marissa Emlet chipped in with 14.
Lancaster Bible College 69, Cazenovia 61: Anchored by a 22-point effort from Manheim Township grad Caitlin Hickey, the Chargers (9-4 NEAC, 11-11 overall) won their eighth straight game Saturday at Horst Athletic Center.
LBC also got 20 points from Lizzy Tilton and 13 from Stevens’ Adalyn Steiner in the win. The game was tied 30-30 at the break before the Chargers inched away. The LBC defense didn't allow a point in the final four minutes of play, and Mikayla Via hit four free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.