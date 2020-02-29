A postseason bid was on the line Saturday, and the Millersville men’s basketball team met the challenge.
The Marauders got off to a fast start against visiting Lock Haven, charged to a 28-point halftime lead and held off the Bald Eagles in the second half for a 94-76 win in the teams’ regular-season finale.
Thanks to the victory, Millersville (11-11 PSAC, 14-14 overall) will host Shepherd at 7 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the PSAC Tournament.
"I thought we had the eye-of-the-tiger look,” Millersville coach Casey Stitzel said via a press release. “In the second half, that defensive intensity wasn't there. In the first half it was. When we guard and get stops we get in transition and our flow is so much better. Even when we don't score, the flow and continuity is so much better. But when we are always taking the ball out of bounds it hurts our flow. We need teams to be retreating. The first half was a clinic. We guarded, rebounded, had 11 assists.”
After averaging 26.0 points in the first half of four of its last five games, Millersville put up 53 points in the game’s first 20 minutes. The Marauders hit 20 of 34 shots from the field and 9 of 15 from 3-point range.
Khari Williams led all scorers with 25 points, and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line. Caden Najdawi finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and matched a season high with four blocks.
Penn State Harrisburg 76, Lancaster Bible College 69 (OT): The Chargers saw their season come to a close Saturday after a loss on the road in the North Eastern Athletic Conference title game. LBC (14-14) led late in regulation before the Nittany Lions (20-7) tied it at 64-64 and the teams headed to overtime.
“This is a tough game to swallow, but I thought our guys were committed to the game plan and played with relentless passion and purpose to put us in a position to win,” LBC coach Jon Mack said via a press release. “We just didn't make enough plays on both ends of the floor in the last two minutes of regulation and overtime. I also thought Harrisburg made some really tough plays to force OT, and win the game.”
Sophomore Jordan Shewbridge, a Garden Spot grad, finished with a game-high 30 points in the defeat. And senior Luke Beers, a Lampeter-Strasburg product, capped his LBC career with 19 points, six rebounds and a block.
PSH earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Tournament with the win.
Women
SUNY Morrisville 61, Lancaster Bible College 57: The Chargers saw their season close with a loss in the North Eastern Athletic Conference semifinals at Utica, New York. The Mustangs (18-8) locked in the victory by outscoring LBC 21-4 edge in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Lizzy Tilton hit a game-high 22 points for LBC (11-14), and also snagged a team-best nine rebounds. But no other Charger made it into double figures for the game.
Manheim Township grad Caitlin Hickey — who last week was named NEAC Player of the Year and earned All-Conference First Team honors — finished with nine points and five rebounds.
Hickey, with 27 appearances for the Chargers this season, averaged a team-best 16.2 points per game. She is only the second player in program history to be named NEAC Player of the Year, after Aubrey Folger.
Alexis Campbell led the Mustangs with 14 points.
Lock Haven 74, Millersville 60: Lauren Lister led the way in the Marauders’ final game of the season, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting. She also grabbed five rebounds.
Lone senior Courtney Dimoff had six points, four rebounds and two assists as Millersville finished the year with a 5-17 mark in PSAC play, and was 8-19 overall.