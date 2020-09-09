Millersville University announced Wednesday that Sharay Hall is stepping in as the school's new women's basketball coach.

Most recently an assistant at Colgate, Hall has been tasked with replacing Mary Fleig, who retired last season after having led the Marauders for 30 years. Hall inherits a team Hall that went 8-19 last season. However, the Marauders will be bringing back the program's all-time leading scorer — and 2019 PSAC East Athlete of the Year — Lauren Lister. She finished third in the nation in scoring average last season.

To be the 16th coach for a program that dates back to 1918, Hall has coached in all three divisions of the NCAA. Last season, she was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30, which recognizes up-and-coming coaches under the age of 30 who have exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Millersville University as well as the athletic department for believing in my vision, beliefs and values as a head coach," Hall said via a new release Wednesday. "It is truly an honor to return to the PSAC where I have created lifelong friendships and relationships as a player and coach. I have prepared in my coaching career for this moment--to return close to home. I take pride in leading this program back to a high stature of competing, winning, and preparing young women to become successful leaders in our society. I have a genuine feeling of being home."

A native of Philadelphia, Hall went on to be an All-PSAC East selection at Lock Haven University under the tutelage of Millersville product Jennifer Smith. After graduating with a degree in psychology in 2012, Hall joined the Lock Haven staff as a student assistant while earning her master's degree in sports and exercise psychology. After coaching stops at Clarion, Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan, Hall became head coach at Pitt-Bradford in 2017-18, going 27-24 in her two seasons there. After the 2018-19 season, she jumped to Division I with Colgate.

"While getting to know Coach Hall, it was clear that her leadership, values and vision for the program aligned with Millersville University and the athletic department," Millersville AD Miles Gallagher said via the news release. "In addition to her experience as a successful coach and player and intimate knowledge of the PSAC, she has all the intangibles that you can't teach to be a successful head coach. She has successfully recruited Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic region throughout her career and understands the importance of finding the right student-athletes for the team and the University. She is going to relate to students and their families during the recruiting process. Millersville women's basketball has a storied tradition, and we believe that Coach Hall will build upon that."