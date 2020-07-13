The Basketball Tournament has a Lancaster County connection. The annual 24-team national event is down to its championship game, and serving as head coach for Team Sideline Cancer is Millersville graduate Charlie Parker.

His team, which entered the tournament as the 22nd seed, will square off against the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) at 7 Tuesday night. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Normally, TBT has a 64-team field with eight-team regional rounds and a winner-take-all cash prize in excess of $2 million. This year the event began with 24 teams and a $1 million prize thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parker recently told the York Daily Record that the entire hotel the teams are staying in had been rented for two weeks and the supplied meals and near-daily COVID-19 testing cut into the prize money.

Under Parker, who played professionally in the NBA G League and overseas, Sideline Cancer features players including Marcus Keene (Central Michigan), Remy Abell (Xavier) and Maurice Creek (Indiana), as well as former NBA players Diamond Stone (Los Angeles Clippers) and Jamel Artis (Orlando Magic).

Creek hit the game-clinching 3-pointer Sunday in a 67-65 semifinal win over Overseas Elite — a past TBT champ that formerly featured Garden Spot graduate Todd O’Brien.

Should it win, Sideline Cancer will donate all the proceeds to its founding organization, The Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation, created to back reasearch for pancreatic cancer and support for families facing the disease.

SOFTBALL

The Susquehanna Valley Umpires Association on Friday awarded its inaugural scholarship to recent Conestoga Valley graduate Jacquelyn McBride.

McBride’s career scholastic softball stats — minus a senior season that was scuttled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — included a batting average of .375, slugging percentage of .536, an on-base percentage of .469, 31 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

The Leola resident earned a scholarship of $750 — $500 from SVUA with a $250 match from the Donegal Rheems Girls Softball League. The Leola resident was also the salutartorian of CV’s Class of 2020, and won the CV Scholar Athlete Award. She plans to attend Lebanon Valley College in the fall, majoring in chemistry and technical writing.

RUGBY

The Knightmare girls rugby club has announced its Spring 2020 awards.

Zoe Teter (Wilson) and Sariah Heisey (Hempfield) have been named Outstanding First-Year Players, while Kylee Young (Hempfield) and Kylie Gross (Hempfield) earned the Fourtitude award for playing four years of high school rugby. Marley Kreiser (Elizabethtown) received the Annual College Scholarship award for academic and athletic excellence.

The Knightmare girls finished second in the Rugby PA Division One Rugby 7s state championships in fall of 2019.