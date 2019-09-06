One kick. That’s what Thursday night’s season opener between Millersville and Pace came down to.
And with six seconds left on the clock, Pat Davis’ 42-yard field goal sailed just wide left for Pace, sealing a 21-20 come-from-behind nonleague football victory for the Marauders in Pleasantville, New York.
The season-opening road win was Millersville’s first since 2009, and it was keyed by a second-half comeback in which the Marauders scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter after a halftime decision to refocus on the running game.
After rushing for just 26 yards on 15 carries in the first half, the Marauders finished with 163 yards on 36 carries. They totaled 75 of those yards in the third quarter, scoring on a 1-yard by Bryan Malone (17 carries for 66 yards) with 6:02 left in the period, and a 59-yard run by K.J. Cartwright with 3:54 left.
That put Millersville up for good.
“We looked at halftime and felt like we could run the football,” Millersville coach J.C. Morgan said via a press release. “When we were running it for 4 and 5 yards, they were physical runs and taking the momentum back. We had some big runs — K.J.’s run —and Christian Smith came out with a couple of hard runs and that set the tone. Coach (Jeff) Tomasetti did a good job with run-pass mix.”
The Millersville defense held Pace to just three second-half points, and made the stop on the Setters’ final drive, which reached the Millersville 19 before an Isaiah Onuschak sack knocked the Setters back to the 25.
Millersville outgained the Setters 378-333 and held Pace to 97 rushing yards and a 3.2 average rush. Onuschak, in his collegiate debut, made a team-high 10 tackles.