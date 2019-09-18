The Millersville University field hockey team is ranked No. 1 in Division II. The Marauders got 10 of the 25 first-place votes in the most recent coaches poll, which came out Tuesday afternoon.
The Marauders are 3-0 and have yet to allow a goal this season. MU moves up from the No. 4 spot where it was ranked in the first poll of the season.
Millersville Field Hockey results and schedule
Four other PSAC schools are also ranked. West Chester is No. 2 and East Stroudsburg No. 3.
The Kutztown Golden Bears, who the Marauders host today at 6 p.m. are ranked fourth.
Watch your No. 1 Marauders take on the No. 4 Golden Bears TONIGHT!— Millersville Marauders (@VilleMarauders) September 18, 2019
📍- Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium
🕕 - 6 p.m.
And former No. 1 Shippensburg, which dropped a 1-0 game to Millersville Sept. 11, is now at No. 6.
Scoring goals for the Marauders so far this season are Asia Weaver (Manheim Township) who leads the team with two. Hannah Brown (Penn Manor), Erica Tarsi, Brynne Ehrlacher, Kate Strickland, Emma Boutcher and Kortlin Yetter each have one goal.
Goalie Autumn Peters (Lampeter-Strasburg) has made 10 saves in the three shutouts.
The Marauders will host the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Final Four in November. The semifinals will be held Nov. 22, while the championship will be Nov. 24.