Shepherd came into Monday night 2-0 on the year against Millersville.
More on that story: The Marauders played both of those games without 6-8 center Caden Najdawi.
“We didn’t think they had an answer for him,’’ MU coach Casey Stitzel said.
So Stitzel posed the question, over and over, from the opening tip of the Marauders’ Pennsylvania State Athletic Association playoff game at Pucillo Gym.
Najdawi delivered 25 points on his 21st birthday, and Millersville got the first postseason win of Stitzel’s four-year tenure, 79-69 over the Rams.
Near the end of an injury-plagued year, Stitzel felt like celebrating, and let the home fans know it after James Sullivan’s three-pointer with a half-minute left sealed it.
“This year has been tough,’’ Stitzel said of a 15-14 trip taken entirely without sophomore guard Jaden Faulkner, who might be the best player in the PSAC.
“It’s taken a weird direction, but the guys kept fighting. I thought last year (in the league playoffs) Kutztown punched us and we didn’t punch back. I brought that up at practice yesterday.’’
In the game’s first 11:30 Monday, the Marauders made 12 of 17 shots, did not commit a turnover, and led 25-11.
They did struggle some when Shepherd tried a zone defense, apparently out of desperation. And it did get interesting late when Rams’ senior guard Thomas Lang put together a 12-0 flurry by himself.
But for the most part, Millersville never eased off the gas, and never stopped playing through Najdawi, whom Stitzel called, “the best big in the conference.’’
“I knew there was a good chance that that would happen,’’ Najdawi said. “(Stitzel) said he owed it to me. He really wanted to get me going.’’
Najdawi made 10 of 20 shots, five of seven free throws, had 14 rebounds, blocked a couple shots (including an emphatic send-back of a dunk attempt by Shepherd center Kyle Daggett), and altered several others.
We wasn’t alone, of course. Sullivan scored 17 with five assists and a game-high plus-23 in the plus-minus category. Khari Williams, like Sullivan a versatile two-guard type, scored 15 and had zero turnovers in 38 minutes.
The Marauders turned it over only nine times, held a 42-29 rebounding edge and bothered the Rams into a grisly assist-to-turnover ratio of 6-to-14.
It won’t be this easy Wednesday, when the Marauders travel to powerful Shippensburg for a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal meeting.
The Red Raiders are 22-6, 14-2 in the league and 2-0 against Millersville.
Of course, so was Shephard before Monday.
At the end of the rainbow is a conference title and NCAA bid, but the Marauders will have to win four games this week, the last two back-to-back, the last three on the road, and likely against some of the best Division Two teams in the country, to get there.
“(Shippensburg is) well-coached, very experienced, big and physical, and they have one of the best players in the league,’’ Stitzel said. “But you know what? We’re going to go there and keep fighting.’’