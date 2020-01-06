Ryan Smith, sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, center, with his parents Kim Smith, left, and Craig Smith, right, while they watch the game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
East Stroudsburg head mens basketball coach Jeff Wilson, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith’s jersey, sits on an empty chair at the end of the bench, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) arrives with his team, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Everyone in attendance gets a wrist band to Ryan, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, center, with his parents Kim Smith, left, and Craig Smith, right, while they watch the game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
East Stroudsburg head mens basketball coach Jeff Wilson, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith’s jersey, sits on an empty chair at the end of the bench, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) arrives with his team, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Everyone in attendance gets a wrist band to Ryan, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Before Monday night, the last time Lampeter-Strasburg graduate Ryan Smith had been inside Millersville University’s Pucillo Gymnasium was March 2, 2019.
The 6-foot, 10-inch Smith was a starting freshman on the East Stroudsburg men’s basketball team, pacing ESU in a win that clinched the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division title.
Ten months later, Smith joined his teammates for a team meal Monday afternoon at Copper Hill Public House at Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville, then rode with them on the coach bus to Pucillo. It was Smith’s first time riding the team bus since the end of last season.
“Everyone had their gameface on,” Smith said. “It was nice to feel that vibe again.”
The illness
Smith has been unable to feel that vibe this season, as he continues to battle the leukemia that’s kept him sidelined all season. Chemotherapy began last fall. He soon was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, an illness that nearly took his life while in intensive care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Smith returned home in November and is four weeks removed from his latest round of chemo.
To support Smith in his fight, Millersville officials opted not to charge admission to Monday’s women’s and men’s doubleheader against East Stroudsburg in lieu of donations for the Smith family to help them offset medical costs.
Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, center, with his parents Kim Smith, left, and Craig Smith, right, while they watch the game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
East Stroudsburg head mens basketball coach Jeff Wilson, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith’s jersey, sits on an empty chair at the end of the bench, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) arrives with his team, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Everyone in attendance gets a wrist band to Ryan, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, center, with his parents Kim Smith, left, and Craig Smith, right, while they watch the game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
East Stroudsburg head mens basketball coach Jeff Wilson, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith’s jersey, sits on an empty chair at the end of the bench, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith (red hat) arrives with his team, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan Smith, sits with his teammates during the womens game, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
Everyone in attendance gets a wrist band to Ryan, as Friends, family, and teammates come out to support Ryan Smith, former L-S hoops standout and current East Stroudsburg player who has been stricken with cancer, at a women/men doubleheader basketball game at Millersville University Monday Jan. 6, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Millersville athletic director Miles Gallagher said he got the idea after seeing student-sections across the Lancaster-Lebanon League band together to wear orange at football games Sept. 27. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness.
“Just seeing how the community rallied around Ryan this fall, and for us knowing East Stroudsburg is on the schedule and Ryan being local, we felt it was the right thing to do,” Gallagher said. “A lot of our employees live in the L-S community. A lot of our students come from L-S, and we just felt like, ‘Let’s rally together and let’s get something done.’”
Other PSAC schools have jumped onboard as well. In East Stroudsburg’s game at Kutztown on Saturday, a bucket was passed around at halftime to collect donations for Smith. Kutztown coach Bernie Driscoll matched that total, and according to Kutztown sports information director Matt Heffelfinger, $4,015 was brought in.
“And now West Chester University is talking about doing something for Ryan when we play there Jan. 25,” longtime ESU coach Jeff Wilson said.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Although his illness has kept Smith away from the team this season, his presence still looms large.
“We name a Player of the Day at the end of each day,” Wilson said. “And the Player of the Day is then responsible for Ryan’s jersey the next day. We bring it to practice with us, to watch film with us, to the weight room with us.”
And at games, Smith’s No. 5 jersey is draped over the back of a chair at the end of the ESU bench, just as it was Monday night. Behind the jersey, a handful of rows up in the bleachers, Smith and his parents sat tucked in a corner during the game. Smith, trying to remain humble, preferred to stay out of the spotlight. It’s why he opted not to go into the locker room before the game, so as not to distract his teammates.
Men's Hoops: East Stroudsburg names a 'Player of The Day' at end of each day. That player is responsible for Ryan Smith's No. 5 jersey the next day, bringing it to practice, film study, weight room.
On gamedays, Ryan's jersey hangs over a chair at end of ESU bench pic.twitter.com/n94kTtU2de
“You have to treat it like it’s another game,” he said.
By halftime, more than $3,800 in donations had been raised for Smith, who is technically in remission but will undergo another round of chemo later this week, followed by a stem cell transplant sometime in February that his doctors hope are the final steps needed to keep the cancer from returning.
“Just the sense of community is crazy,” Smith said when asked about Monday’s efforts. “To have the support I have is just incredible.”