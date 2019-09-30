Finally able to get pressure in front of the cage, the Lampeter-Strasburg field hockey team sent two quick strikes Monday night, but both were turned away by Donegal goalie CC Emswiler. Instead of visiting L-S cracking the scoreboard, Donegal took advantage and added to its lead in the second half.
Emma Miller took off in transition, working the ball down the far sideline before sliding it across to her right and a waiting Maddy Leety. The junior netted Donegal’s third goal of the game, and Miller added her second of the night in the final four minutes as the Indians shut out L-S 4-0 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League game.
With the win, Donegal (7-2, 8-4) takes sole possession of second place in Section Two, while L-S (6-3, 9-3) falls to third.
“Tonight was a good showing on both sides of the ball,” Donegal coach Amanda Janney Misselhorn said. “Our attack had some fast counters and was able to execute and we're really happy because we've had a little trouble putting the ball in the back of the net. Everything was coming together and CC had one of her best games of the season.”
Despite the final score, the game was a tight battle.
The L-S defense held its own throughout the night, turning away a pair of early corners and keeping Donegal off the board until the final eight minutes of the first half.
Fighting her way up the middle through a crowded circle, Miller slammed the ball into the backboard for a 1-0 lead.
L-S held the Indians to just three shots in the half, but couldn't capitalize on the other end. Chloe Blantz took aim for the Pioneers, seeing her first strike go just wide and then trying to take advantage of a breakaway before being caught from behind by the defense.
The junior got one last look on a corner at the end of the period, but Emswiler made the save.
Donegal opened the second half with possession, but couldn't get through the L-S defense for a clear shot until Morgan Saunders converted a penalty stroke 6:46 into the period. Leety made it a 3-0 game just a minute later.
Morgan Saunders converts this penalty stroke to give Donegal a 2-0 lead over L-S with 23:14 to play.
“We just had some outstanding execution,” Janney Misselhorn said. “Emma making that big run down the wing, using 3D skills, it was a a really brilliant play and I think that final piece for her to make that pass and dish it and be unselfish was a great sign of teamwork.”
Miller added her final tally on a penalty corner with three minutes left. Jocelyn Branco stepped up to make a big defensive save on the initial shot from Saunders, but Miller flipped the rebound into the cage.
L-S tried to end the shutout with Blantz shooting on a pair of corners, but watched as both were saved by Emswiler. Julia Smecker's rebound attempt was then smothered by Donegal's Kiera Baughman minutes before Kiley Turner's shot clanged off the left post.
“I feel like maybe we had two times where I noticed a bit of a breakdown, but those weren't times that they scored,” L-S coach Katrina Swarr said. “They capitalized on more opportunities. We had some really nice shots, they were right there, they just didn't go in. We played well, it just didn't go our way.”
Jocelyn Branco makes a defensive save for L-S, but Emma Miller scoops up the rebound for her 2nd goal tonight. Donegal's up 4-0 with 3:39 to play.