You need to look really closely to figure out which one is Colton Miller, and which one is his identical twin brother, Thatcher Miller.

“It’s definitely the hair,” Thatcher said, running his hand through his golden locks. “That’s how you can tell.”

“A lot of times, people will call me Thatcher,” Colton said, chuckling. “Sometimes people think I’m him. I’m kind of used to it.”

The Miller twins — Colton is 23 minutes older, which he likes to remind his brother — have been key cogs for Warwick’s football team, which is gearing up for Friday’s District Three Class 5A quarterfinal showdown against Manheim Central.

Colton, a running back, and Thatcher, a tight end and edge-rusher defensive end, are juniors, and they just turned 17 this past Monday. And yes, they’re tough to tell apart at first glimpse.

“It’s always hard being a twin, because you try to be different,” Thatcher said. “You try and wear different clothes, stuff like that. Our parents (Chad and Kerri Miller) used to dress us in different colors. I’d be in green, Colton would be in blue. Now, kids can tell us apart kind of easily. It’s the teachers who get us mixed up all the time.”

Especially that one time …

“Back in elementary school, on April Fools’ Day, we’d dress the same and switch classes,” Colton said, laughing out loud.

All kidding aside, the Miller twins play a mean game of football, and they’ve been honing their skills since they were eight years old.

“We started in third grade,” Thatcher said. “For some reason, we both picked football. We both loved to hit. We were always physical kids growing up, fighting and stuff. So football seemed like a perfect fit.”

Colton has molded himself into one of the best running backs in the L-L League; after rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns last week in a playoff win over Mechanicsburg, he’s up to 1,094 yards and 26 touchdowns this season for coach Bob Locker’s squad.

Thatcher has seven catches for 119 yards from his tight end spot, and on defense, he has piled up 40 tackles and three sacks, as Warwick has reached the district quarterfinals for the second season in a row.

“What we’ve done the last two years, it’s been very gratifying,” Thatcher said. “We’re raising the bar here. We’re definitely proud of what we’re doing, but we’re not satisfied by any means.”

Colton and Thatcher have developed a friendly rivalry over the years. They’re hyper competitive, and can make a game or a challenge out of the simplest tasks. But at the end of the day, it’s twin-brotherly love, and they’re just out to make each other better.

“Even if we’re just running laps or something, we’re always trying to beat each other,” Thatcher said. “I think that’s why we’ve both gotten so much better, because we’re working side by side and helping each other out.”

“We’ve been playing together since the D team in Midgets, so it’s been awesome watching the both of us growing up and progressing as football players,” Thatcher continued. “We’re rivals sometimes, but honestly, in a game, when he scores, I’m so happy for him. It’s always great to see him do good things.”

And vice versa.

“I think there’s a big rivalry between us,” Colton said, “but it’s only because we want to make each other better. We help each other out whenever we can, especially on the football field. I know I always have confidence in him out there. He always does a great job blocking. I make sure after a good play that he knows it; I’ll go up to him and say hey, nice block. I always appreciate when any of those guys make a big play up front.”

Warwick’s big guys have made a lot of nice plays up front for Colton so far this season. And he’s thrilled to be able to celebrate it — the big plays and especially the Warriors’ success — with his twin brother.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

